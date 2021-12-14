Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

