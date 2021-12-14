Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $201.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

