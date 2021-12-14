iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

STIP opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.

