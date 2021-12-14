Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $267,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after buying an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.