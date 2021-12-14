Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PPL were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.