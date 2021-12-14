Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,191 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.