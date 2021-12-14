Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 157.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.55 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

