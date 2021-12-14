Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

