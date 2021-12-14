Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.