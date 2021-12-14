ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

