Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 18,455 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

