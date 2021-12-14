Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.12% of Parsons worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 252.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

