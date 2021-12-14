Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires Shares of 360,622 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 360,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.