Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.06% of Sanofi worth $69,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

