Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Holdings Lifted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,855 shares during the quarter. Autohome makes up about 4.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 3.55% of Autohome worth $212,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,230,000 after acquiring an additional 783,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330,743 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $18,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATHM shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

ATHM stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

