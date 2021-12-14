Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $938,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,231,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

