Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

