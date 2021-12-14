Brokerages Set Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Price Target at $32.46

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after buying an additional 115,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

