Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 5,058 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for 2.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $94,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average is $150.40. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

