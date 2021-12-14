Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,254,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ventas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 65,506 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

