United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,796 shares of company stock valued at $40,772,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

