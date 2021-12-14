Analysts Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Groupon reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GRPN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. Groupon has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

