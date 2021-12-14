Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $308,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

