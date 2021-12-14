Hexavest Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NOW opened at $655.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.78, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

