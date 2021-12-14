Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $42.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $28.50 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

