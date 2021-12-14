Hexavest Inc. Sells 8,639 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

