AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

