Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 509 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.