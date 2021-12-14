W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $506.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $514.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

