Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys Shares of 3,184 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE CVS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

