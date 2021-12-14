Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Price Target at C$247.77

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$247.77.

EDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,699.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE EDV opened at C$26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.72.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.973178 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.