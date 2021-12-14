Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 4,197 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

