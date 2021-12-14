Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

