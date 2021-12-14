Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

