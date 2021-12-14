FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises 1.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

