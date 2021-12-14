5,529 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

