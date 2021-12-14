Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.33.

AMED stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

