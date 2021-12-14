Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE ODC opened at $32.64 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $240.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 70,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.