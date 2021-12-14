Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in November

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SDXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SDXAY opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

