Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

