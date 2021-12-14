Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11.

