Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter.

IBMK stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

