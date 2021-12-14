Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.18 ($3.35).

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

