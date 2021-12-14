Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.18 ($3.35).
