McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 113,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

