Analysts Expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $461.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

