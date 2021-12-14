Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

See Also: What are CEFs?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.