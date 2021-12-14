Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

