ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROHCY opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.91. ROHM has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

