Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

