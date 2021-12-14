Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.