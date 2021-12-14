Analyzing Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) and The Competition

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ohio Valley Banc to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

16.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million $10.26 million 9.50 Ohio Valley Banc Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 11.98

Ohio Valley Banc’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 25.35% 10.19% 1.15% Ohio Valley Banc Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc Competitors 2156 8954 7236 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Ohio Valley Banc’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ohio Valley Banc has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ohio Valley Banc rivals beat Ohio Valley Banc on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

