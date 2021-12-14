Hydra Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $9.85 or 0.00020928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $38.02 million and approximately $477,580.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.13 or 0.07964926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.20 or 1.00314688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,779,167 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

